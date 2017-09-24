Potential Matches for Hell in a Cell PPV; No Mercy Not Yet Sold Out

Sponsored Links

As of earlier in the week, WWE's No Mercy this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA is about 700 tickets short of a sell-out. That would put the current paid attendance at about 13,300 and there are both expensive and cheat seats left.





Randy Orton vs. Rusev is a planned match for Hell in a Cell at this point while Dolph Ziggler's angle looks to be setting up a storyline with Bobby Roode, so that is another match that could happen on the PPV. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





