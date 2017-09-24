Potential Matches for Hell in a Cell PPV; No Mercy Not Yet Sold Out

As of earlier in the week, WWE's No Mercy this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA is about 700 tickets short of a sell-out. That would put the current paid attendance at about 13,300 and there are both expensive and cheat seats left.
Randy Orton vs. Rusev is a planned match for Hell in a Cell at this point while Dolph Ziggler's angle looks to be setting up a storyline with Bobby Roode, so that is another match that could happen on the PPV.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
