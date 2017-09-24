Backstage News on Jeff Jarrett's Future with Impact; Reason Why Impact Moved to Canada

Sponsored Links

As many have noticed, Impact Wrestling has completely dropped the "GFW" name ever since announcing that Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence. While publicly the company is stating that Jarrett will be back, internally, nobody is certain of anything.





Part of the reason that the company has decided to rebrand itself once again and move its headquarters to Canada is to disassociate itself from the stigma and negatively of the previous TNA reign. The feeling was that by staying in Orlando, they would continue to be viewed as TNA wrestling. The long term plan continues to be to make Impact a Canadian company due to certain tax advantages as well as the fact that Anthem Sports is based out of Toronto.







