Updated Betting Odds for Tonight's WWE No Mercy PPV

Sponsored Links



The odds set by the European markets have translated over to the Global market, which are now available. Through years of studying WWE betting odds, we know that this is when the fun begins in the form of drastic line moves and sometimes outright flips altogether.

The WWE Universal Championship had the reigning, defending champion Brock Lesnar at a -300 favorite and now he is even more favored at -1530, the strongest odds out of anyone on the card. This leaves challenger Braun Strowman as a +720 underdog, meaning a $100 bet upon success would win $720 and this would include a DQ or count out victory where the title wouldn't change hands but the wager would be won.

Roman Reigns, originally favored at -200 against John Cena, has seen his chances widen to an even more favorable -445. In a newly added match as far as odds are concerned Neville is favored at -300 to retain the Cruiserweight Championship against Enzo Amore. Jason Jordan is now slightly favored at -175 to defeat IC champion the Miz and as usual this does not mean Jordan actually wins the title due to the possibility of a DQ or count out win.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have also seen their odds become longer with the Raw Tag Champs now even more favored at85. Finn Balor has seen his favorability grow to -300 as well. Finally, Alexa Bliss is still favored slightly at -120, and these odds haven't moved much, however now the entire field of 4 challengers to the Raw Women's Championship can be backed at the same odds of -120. Whoever is backing Bliss has tremendous faith in her chances of winning.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar(c) -1530 vs Braun Strowman +720

WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Fiveway

Alexa Bliss(c) -120 vs Sasha Banks or Nia Jax or Bayley or Emma -120

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz(c) +135 vs Jason Jordan -175

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins -585 vs Sheamus & Cesaro +385

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville(c) -300 vs Enzo Amore +220

Roman Reigns -445 vs John Cena +315

Finn Balor -300 vs Bray Wyatt +220

Credit: betwrestling