Ed Nordholm Talks About How GFW Differs From WWE, Bound For Glory 2017

GFW President Ed Nordholm recently spoke with The Ottawa Citizen to promote the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view in the area. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how GFW differs from WWE: "Our tagline is 'Less Talk More Action.' It's a style of wrestling that focuses more on the action in the ring than in the storylines. Not to take anything away from WWE, that is their product and they obviously do a spectacular job. But we have a very good show with talented wrestlers, athletic wrestlers."

On choosing Ottawa as the location for this year's Bound For Glory pay-per-view: "It's the nation's capital, it's a good place to make a statement in our inaugural effort to bring our premier event outside of its traditional home in Orlando. No slight to Toronto ... we'll get there, too, I'm sure, sometime along the way."

