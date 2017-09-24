Charlotte On Rousey & Cyborg's Interest In WWE, Four Horsewomen Showdown

Sponsored Links



Charlotte Flair recently spoke with the folks at The New York Post to promote her new book, "Second Nature." Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On UFC stars Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg recently expressing interest in working with WWE: "I think it is great because whether Ronda or Cyborg want to be a part of the company, it is still drawing more attention to the women's division as a whole. Anytime outsiders who aren't necessarily our main audience are interested, 'Oh, they want to go to WWE. Who do they want to wrestle?' I just think it is exciting. I just think it puts more eyes on us."

On a potential match against the Four Horsewomen of MMA: "I am a little biased in terms of what it takes to be a WWE superstar and performer for the company. I would look at this as a term 'a gimmick match,' where I wouldn't have an expectation, say me versus Nattie [Natalya] at Hell in a Cell. I wouldn't expect it to be a match like that. They don't have the training that we have. It's just different.

"I think the only challenge would be people might forget that WWE is a sports entertainment company. I think it would be exciting … but I don't know if that would even be a challenge. It may even make it more exciting."

Check out the complete Charlotte Flair interview at NYPost.com.