AJ Styles On First Time He Heard WWE Theme, Working With Reigns & More

AJ Styles recently appeared as a guest on the CBS Sports "In This Corner" podcast to promote tonight's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the reaction he had when he first heard his WWE theme song: "I didn't know what to think of it, to be honest with you. I liked it but at the same time I was like, 'Will the WWE Universe love it?' You are seeing it from a different view than everyone else because you think it's talking about you and you specifically. 'Is it a bad thing that they are calling me a 'redneck?' I don't mind being called a redneck. I am a redneck. Is that a bad thing? Can people relate to someone being called a redneck?' All this stuff came out. But it fit me like a glove, there's no question about that."

On working with Roman Reigns: "I look back at stepping stones and that was one of them wrestling Roman because he was definitely a big name here at WWE and still is. I wanted to show that we could have a great match but little did I know how great Roman was -- a lot better than most people think. He was outstanding.

"He's a lot more athletic than people ever knew. He's on another level and I was glad to be in the ring with him to show everybody that he is and that this guy can hang with AJ Styles. To me, it was a great feud."

Check out the complete episode of the "In This Corner" podcast featuring the AJ Styles interview at CBSSports.com.




