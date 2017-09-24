John Cena Sr. Says He's Not A Charlotte Fan, Criticizes Alexa Bliss & Sasha Banks

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 24, 2017 - 12:52pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

As noted, John Cena Sr. recently gave some candid comments during an interview with Boston Wrestling Sports, criticizing WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

In addition to his take on Mahal, Cena Sr. also had some interesting comments in regards to many of WWE's top performers in the women's divisions on RAW and SmackDown Live.

Cena Sr. was critical of Sasha Banks complaining about the creative process behind-the-scenes on the WWE main roster, and also outright stated he wasn't impressed by Charlotte Flair or Alexa Bliss.

"If she [Sasha] has got what it takes to make it work, then use it while you have it," Cena Sr. said. "[And] I'm not a fan of Charlotte Flair's, I'll be right upfront with you."

Cena Sr. continued, "Alexa Bliss, what does she got? The looks and the body, that's about it. You know what? I'm gonna stop because I'm going to get myself in trouble."

Check out the complete John Cena Sr. interview at YouTube.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.