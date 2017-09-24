Rock Star Visits Ric Flair (Photo), Stephanie McMahon Turns 41, John Cena

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 24, 2017 - 1:10pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- As seen in the video above, John Cena stars in the new movie "The Wall," which premieres on Amazon Prime on October 20th.

- Stephanie McMahon celebrates her 41st birthday today. The WWE Chief Brand Officer was born on September 24, 1976. Also celebrating birthdays today are Christopher Nowinski (39), Sonya Deville (24), Shane Thorne (32) and April Hunter (43).

- As noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair returned home last Thursday after being hospitalized in August with a near death scare. "The Nature Boy" posted the following photo on social media of Hootie & The Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker visiting him at his house this week.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.