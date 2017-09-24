Ryback On WWE Airing Live On Christmas Day, How Reigns Is Behind-The-Scenes

Sponsored Links



On a recent episode of his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback shared his thoughts on WWE airing live on Christmas Day, what he thinks of Roman Reigns as a performer and his recent conversation with Jeff Jarrett. Below are some of the highlights of what The Big Guy said during the show.

On Roman Reigns: "I love Roman Reigns. I think most of the guys there [in WWE do as well]. I think it's a whole different dynamic than [the situation with John] Cena. I think more guys [like Reigns]. He works really hard, but he's always very humble. He is very [respectful] and he never walks around backstage with an 'I'm better than you' attitude. So, to me, not to say that John does that or anything. It's just that Roman comes off different. I don't know if it's from being raised in the business and whatnot. But I've worked with him very closely over the years, especially early on, so and the guy can go and he's super talented, so I'm happy for all of his success."

On WWE airing live on Christmas Day: "Whether it was USA [Network]'s idea or Vince [McMahon]'s idea, who knows whose idea it was? But they're looking at it as a way to make money and the problem with that is you're dealing with human lives. We have all these other days of the year we could run. We could do two tapings the week before. I just feel bad for the guys because they have no choice. No one can say anything there. I guarantee you not one of them wants to be there."

On talking with Jeff Jarrett recently: "I just spoke with Jeff on the phone maybe a month ago and just kind of just a friendly conversation. I wish they could catch a break. It's just one thing after the other, but I think that through negatives sometimes and whether Jeff comes back, and I would assume he does, whoever's in control right now, has to do their thing."

Check out the complete episode of the "Conversation With The Big Guy" podcast at Stitcher.com.