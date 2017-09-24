Vince Wishes Stephanie A Happy Birthday, Natalya Hypes Four Horsewomen Battle

Sponsored Links



- As noted, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon celebrates her 41st birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to social media today to post the following happy birthday message to his daughter.

Happy birthday to the incomparable @StephMcMahon. I’m a lucky dad. pic.twitter.com/rHVjdB1aPR — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 24, 2017

- SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya took to social media this weekend to continue the hype about a potential showdown of Four Horsewomen groups. She tweeted the following photo of herself and Jessamyn Duke of Ronda Rousey's Four Horsewomen group locking up in the ring. Duke later responded, telling Nattie that she loves her.