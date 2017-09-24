Vince Wishes Stephanie A Happy Birthday, Natalya Hypes Four Horsewomen Battle

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 24, 2017 - 2:22pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- As noted, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon celebrates her 41st birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to social media today to post the following happy birthday message to his daughter.

- SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya took to social media this weekend to continue the hype about a potential showdown of Four Horsewomen groups. She tweeted the following photo of herself and Jessamyn Duke of Ronda Rousey's Four Horsewomen group locking up in the ring. Duke later responded, telling Nattie that she loves her.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.