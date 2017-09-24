Nakamura Responds To Daniel Bryan, WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Ep. 7 (Video)

- Featured above is episode seven of the WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight web series. In the seventh installment, the focus is on how fans can create wrestlers and build their move-sets.

- As noted earlier this week, Daniel Bryan took part in a Twitter Q&A to promote the E! reality show "Total Bellas." During the Q&A, Bryan, who continues to talk about wanting to return to the ring, named Shinsuke Nakamura as the person he would most like to face if he could have one more match. Nakamura has since responded on his own Twitter account, writing simply, "Somehow, someday," clearly showing that the interest is mutual.




