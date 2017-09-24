Live WWE No Mercy Kickoff Show Results Now In Progress (9/24)

Sponsored Links



WWE No Mercy 2017 takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on September 24th, 2017. Keep refreshing our homepage for live coverage all night!

- The WWE No Mercy Kickoff Show opens up with a shot of the crowd lined up out the doors at the Staples Center. Renee Young, David Otunga, Jerry Lawler, and Sam Roberts.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be in the Social Media Lounge on the pre-show tonight to field questions from fans.

- We see a pre-taped promo from Braun Strowman reiterating that he's going to destroy WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar tonight in their match event match.