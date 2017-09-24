WWE No Mercy Kickoff Show: Kurt Angle & Miz Face Off, Balor & Neville Appear

Sponsored Links



Keep refreshing our homepage for live coverage all night!

- Kurt Angle joins the pre-show panel, and is quickly interrupted by The Miz. The Miz cuts a promo on Angle and trashes him and his "son" Jason Jordan. Jerry Lawler shares and anecdote about him insulting Bret Hart's parents and Bret whooping his butt for it. The Miz says Lawler is Lawler, and The Miz is The Miz and he's the greatest intercontinental champion ever. The Miz promises to retain the IC Title tonight against Angle's "loser son."

- Finn Balor cuts a promo backstage where he says he's an extraordinary man who can do extraordinary things, and tonight he's going to do that against Bray Wyatt.

- Neville does an interview in the back where he says there won't be a classic match between him and Enzo tonight. He says it will be a very quick affair because Enzo is no fighter. He says 205 Live isn't about being a superstar, it's about athleticism.