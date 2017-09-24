WWE No Mercy Kickoff Show: Elias vs. Apollo Crews, Alexa Bliss Appears, Heyman Speaks

Sponsored Links



- Alexa Bliss does an interview backstage where he says there's no fair in fighting and she'll do whatever it takes to win her Fatal Five-Way match tonight.

- Elias Samson is out to the ring for a song about Los Angeles. He says as far as he's concerned, he's in hell right now being in LA. Apollo Crews comes out to interrupt and we have a match.

- Elias def. Apollo Crews: Crews throws Elias around early on with some arm drags, then he levels Elias with a dropkick. The fight spills out to the apron and Elias throws Apollo down to the floor. Elias takes Crews back in the ring and drops him with a lariat. Crews tries to mount a comeback, but Elias hits a mule kick that stuns crews. Elias tries to keep Crews grounded, but Apollo fires up and hits a series of clotheslines. Crews follows up with a kick and a knee to the face, then he drops Elias with a flying clothesline. Crews hits a standing shooting star press for a two count. Elias recovers and charges at Crews, but Crews drops him with a kick to the head. Crews misses a shot off the top and Elias capitalizes with a clothesline from behind. Elias follows up immediately with his finisher for the win. Elias goes to stomp down Crews after the match, but Titus runs in and chases off Elias.

- We're shown a video package highlighting Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman's history in WWE, and then Lesnar's feud with Strowman.

- Paul Heyman does an interview in the back where he discusses what will happen tonight. He says Strowman is bigger, stronger, and badder than anyone Lesnar has ever faced. Heyman says that Strowman is the monster among men, but tonight we find out if the beast can take down that monster.