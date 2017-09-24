WWE No Mercy: The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan

Sponsored Links



- The Miz (c) def. Jason Jordan: The Miz's Intercontinental Title is on the line in this one. Jordan starts off strong and wrestles Miz down to the mat, then he lift Miz up from the ground into a vertical suplex. The fight goes out to ringside and The Miz lays out Jordan on the floor. Back in the ring, The Miz starts dropping knees on Jordan then puts him in a head lock. The Miz delivers a DDT to Jordan as the crowd chants "Who's your daddy" at Jordan. Jordan tries to mount a comeback, but Miz dumps him to the outside. Back in the ring, The Miz delivers a series of kicks to Jordan until Jordan blocks one and throws Miz with a T-bone suplex. Jordan delivers some more suplexes, then rolls up Miz for a two count. Jordan ducks a clothesline then hits two Northern Lights suplex. The Miztourage tries to get involved from ringside, so Jordan suplexes The Miz right into them and knocks them over like bowling pins. Back in the ring, Jordan gets Miz in the Crippler Crossface but Miz reaches the ropes to break the hold. The Miz goes for a clothesline but Jordan catches him and throws him with a belly to belly overhead suplex. Jordan hits a spear in the corner, then he gets distracted by Bo Dallas climbing up the turnbuckle. Curtis Axel hits a cheap shot on Jordan while the ref is distracted, and Miz follows up with the Skull Crushing Finale on Jordan for the win. Miz is handed his Intercontinental Title, and he's helped out of the ring by Axel and Dallas.

- After the match, Jason Jordan cuts a promo and says that The Miz sucks. The crowd doesn't seem to receive Jordan's promo very well.