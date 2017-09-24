WWE No Mercy: Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums] Follow @RajahNews



- We see a video package highlighting the history between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor. - Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt: Before the opening bell, Wyatt attacks Balor from behind. He takes Balor out to ringside and and Rock Bottoms him onto the announce table. Referees help Balor to the back, while Wyatt gets on the mic and cuts a promo. Wyatt trashes Balor for walking away, which pisses off Balor. Finn pushes off the refs and runs down to the ring. Balor charges Wyatt and the ref calls for the opening bell. Balor pummels on Wyatt until Wyatt drops him again. Wyatt hits a superplex off the top, then starts working on Balor's ribs. Wyatt and Balor fight out to the apron where Wyatt DDTs Balor onto the corner of the apron. Balor comes back with a jawbreaker and a kick, then a series of clotheslines. Balor dumps Wyatt outside then kicks him in the teeth. Balor slams Wyatt's head off the announce table before taking him back in the ring. Wyatt mounts a comeback in the ring until Balor comes back with some elbows to the face. Balor follows up with a kick, then he dodges a Sister Abigail and punches down Wyatt. Balor follows up with a double foot stomp for a two count. Balor follows up with a running dropkick in the corner, then he starts climbing to the top. Wyatt follows Balor up top but Balor fights him off with punches and elbows. Balor hits the Coup De Grace to the back of Wyatt's head for a two count. Wyatt comes back with a lariat for a two count of his own. Wyatt suplexes Balor down then goes up to the middle rope, but Balor stops him with a flying kick. Balor hits a running dropkick on Wyatt in the corner, then hits a second one. Balor goes up top and hits the Coup De Grace for the win.





