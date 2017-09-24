WWE No Mercy: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

Sponsored Links



- Michael Cole introduces a video announcing Asuka's WWE dbeut at Tables, Ladders & Chairs on October 22nd.

- Sheamus and Cesaro do an interview in the back where they say their match with Rollins and Ambrose tonight is going to get lucky.

- Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (c) def. Sheamus & Cesaro: The Tag Titles are on the line in this one. Sheamus knocks Rollins off the apron early on then Ambrose drops Sheamus in the ring. The action spills out to ringside and the two teams brawl over to the announce tables. Cesaro grabs Ambrose by the feet and swings him into the ring post. Back in the ring, Sheamus and Cesaro continue to beat down Ambrose. Cesaro attempts to pin, but the referee pulls Cesaro away and appears to check on Ambrose for an arm injury. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer, but Ambrose gets out and slingshots Cesaro into the corner. Cesaro hits face-first on the ring post and knocks out his two front teeth, Cesaro is bleeding heavily. Rollins gets the hot tag and drops Cesaro then dumps Sheamus to the outside. Rollins hits a suicide dive on Sheamus, then back in the ring Rollins hits a sling blade on Cesaro. Rollins hits a superkick on Cesaro, then Sheamus comes in. Sheamus hits a series of three Irish Curse backbreakers on Rollins, then Cesaro boots Ambrose off the apron. Sheamus and Cesaro double team Rollins in the ring, then they argue with the ref. Rollins dumps both Sheamus and Cesaro out of the ring, and Cesaro is still bleeding heavily. Ambrose tags in and clotheslines down Sheamus, then he throws Sheamus outside. Ambrose hits a suicide dive onto Sheamus and Cesaro, then back in the ring he hits a flying elbow off the top on Sheamus. Cesaro runs in and stomps on Ambrose, then he knocks Rollins off the apron. Cesaro and Sheamus double team Rollins, then Cesaro locks Ambrose in the Sharp Shooter. Cesaro switches and locks Ambrose in the Crossface until Ambrose reaches the ropes to break it. Sheamus and Cesaro hit a double crucifix powerbomb on Ambrose for a two count. Cesaro and Ambrose trade punches in the ring, then Sheamus drops Ambrose. Sheamus hits the White Noise on Amborse, then Cesaro powerbombs Rollins off the middle rope onto Amborse's body! Cesaro pins and Ambrose kicks out at two. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick on Amborse, but Ambrose ducks and Sheamus accidentally kicks Cesaro. Rollins knees Sheamus to the face, then Ambrose immediately follows up with the Dirty Deeds on Sheamus for the win. Rollins and Ambrose retain their RAW Tag Titles, and Cesaro is shown covered in blood with broken teeth at ringside.