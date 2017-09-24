WWE No Mercy: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums] Follow @RajahNews



- Alexa Bliss (c) def. Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma: Emma charges at the Champion while Bayley and Sasha team up against Nia. Nia ends up hitting a splash on Alexa in the corner, then the remaining three women fight in the ring. Nia gets back up and start laying her opponents out left and right. Nia hits a spinebuster on Emma, then Alexa attempts a Tornado DDT on Nia but Nia reverses it into a slam. Nia hits splashes on everyone in the corners, then she picks up both Sasha and Alexa on her shoulders and she Samoan Drops both of them at once. Bayley comes in and breaks up the pin, then she locks Nia in a front face lock. The other women help to dump Nia to the outside, then they start fighting each other. Michael Cole points out on commentary that this is a No DQ match. Bayley and Emma try to double-powerbomb Nia off the apron onto the ringside floor, and they successfully hit it after Bliss hits a running kick on Nia from inside the ring. Bayley hits a tbone suplex on Alexa, then Emma hits a butterfly suplex on Bayley. Emma follows up with a splash for a two count. The four competitors in the ring fight back and forth until Nia resurfaces and drops Bayley. Nia hits a running leg drop on Bayley and pins but Bliss breaks it up. Nia misses a spear in the corner and hits the ring post, then Bliss DDTs Bayley for the win. Bliss retains her Women's Title and celebrates in the ring with the belt. Bliss taunts Bayley after the match before leaving. She does a brief interview on the stage where she says she is the one RAW Women's Champion and the one goddess in WWE.





