WWE No Mercy: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

- We see a video package comparing the careers of Roman Reigns and John Cena. - Roman Reigns def. John Cena: The crowd chants what sounds like "you both suck" early on. Cena leaves the ring early on and starts walking up the ramp but Reigns chases him down and hits him with a right hand. Back in the ring, another right hand from Reigns stuns Cena. Cena comes bac with some punches, but Reigns stops him nad hits a back suplex. The fight spills out to ringside where Cena whips Reigns into the steel ring steps. Reigns returns the favor and then whips Cena into the other ring steps. Reigns hits the Drive By, then takes Cena back in the ring for more punishment. Cena drops Reigns but misses the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Reigns comes back with a Samoan Drop and hits a series of clothesline in the corner. Cena comes back with a back suplex and this time successfully hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Reigns comes back with a big boot and goes for the Superman punch, but Cena dodges it and locks Reigns in the STF. Reigns fights out and powerbombs Cena down to the mat hard. Reigns charges at Cena, but Cena hits the an AA for a near-fall. Both men slowly get to their feet and fight up the turnbuckle. Cena hits the super AA off the middle rope for another near-fall on Reigns. Cena takes Reigns out to ringside and they fight on top of the announce tables. Cena goes to AA Reigns from one table through the one next to it, but Reigns escapes and spears Reigns through the table. Back in the ring, Reigns goes for a spear but Cena stops him and hits an AA. Cena rolls though and hits a second AA and Reigns kicks out again. Both men are slow to get to their feet, and Reigns hits the Superman punch then a spear for the win. Cena raises Reigns' hand after the match then hugs him. Cena sits in the corner while Reigns heads to the back. Cena bows to the crowd and gives his wrist band to a kid before leaving.





