WWE No Mercy: Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore, The Miz Confronts Kurt Angle

- Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone when he gets interrupted by The Miz and the Miztourage. Miz says Angle's son didn't live up to expectations tonight, and he has an idea for tomorrow night to make RAW even bigger. Miz says he wants an exclusive interview with Roman Reigns on Miz TV on Monday night. Miz says Reigns' victory tonight is as big as him beating the Undertaker. Miz says he has a lot of questions for Reigns and the people want answers. Angle says that's a great idea, and Miz TV will kick off the show tomorrow night on RAW.

- John Cena and Alexa Bliss will be on RAW Talk tonight after the pay-per-view.

- Enzo Amore def. Neville: We have a commentary team change, and Neville's Cruiserweight Title is on the line. Before the match, Enzo cuts a promo saying Neville is the ugliest cruiserweight in WWE. He says he looks like Golem and Frodo had a baby. This one starts off with arm locks and kicks from both men. Enzo drops Neville's throat over the top rope and hits a kick, but Neville slams Enzo right back in the corner and stomps on him. Neville kicks Enzo to the outside, then back in the ring he hits a superkick for a two count. Neville goes for the Phoenix Splash, but Enzo rolls out of the way. Enzo goes up top and comes flying down and hits a DDT on Neville. Enzo pins for a two count. Neville comes back with a kick to Enzo' head, then he takes him outside and throws him into the timekeeper's area. Enzo grabs the Cruiserweight Title match and runs around the ring with it. The ref takes it from Enzo, and behind the ref's back Enzo hits a low-blow on Neville. Enzo rolls up Neville for the win, and Enzo has captured the Cruiserweight Title. Neville sells the low-blow while Enzo runs up the ramp with his Cruiserweight Title.