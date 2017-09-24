WWE No Mercy: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman [Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums] Follow @RajahNews



Sponsored Links

- Brock Lesnar (c) def. Braun Strowman: Paul Heyman takes the mic from the announcer and does his own ring introduction for Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's Universal Title is on the line in this one. Strowman throws Lesnar down to the mat right after the opening bell. Lesnar charges at Strowman for a takedown but Strowman throws him down. Lesnar comes back with a German suplex, but Strowman answers right back with a chokeslam. Strowman hits a running powerslam for a two count. Strowman beats down Lesnar in the corner and hits some elbows to the head. Lesnar comes back with an F-5 attempt, but Strowman escapes and throws Lesnar outside. Strowman throws Lesnar into the ring post, then takes him back in the ring and slams him into the turnbuckle. Strowman appears to be bleeding from a scrape on his cheek. Lesnar puts Strowman in an arm lock, and despite Strowman holding the ropes the ref doesn't break the hold. Strowman grabs the rope again and this time the ref breaks it. Strowman slams Lesnar down, but Lesnar comes back with a series of German suplexes. Lesnar hits a fifth German suplex, then he goes for the F-5. Strowman gets out and hits the running powerslam on Lesnar, and both men are down. Strowman hits another running powerslam and covers for a two. Lesnar comes back with an F-5 out of nowhere and pins for the three count. Paul Heyman checks on Lesnar as the ref hands Brock his Universal Title belt. Heyman and Lesnar head back up the ramp as Strowman sits at ringside and No Mercy goes off the air.





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more





Search rajah.com:





































