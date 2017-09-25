John Cena Addresses Rumors That He's Retiring From WWE

Sponsored Links

-- After last night's No Mercy PPV, John Cena appeared on "Talking Raw" and was asked by Jerry Lawler if he was retiring from in-ring competition. Here is the gist of what Cena responded with and you watch the full video below:

"No, I just think my role is different. Regardless of if I have outside opportunities, I am 40 years old and I have 15 years of track experience here in the WWE. And not at a normal level, at an elite level. And I don't know how much longer I can keep it up. If I have opportunities outside, great but if I didn't, I gotta know when to say when. And I'm not done but I don't know if I can keep going at the pace I'm going. And I think that's a major thing for me to consider. This is my family, my life, I eat, breathe, and sleep WWE. I'll be like a weird Batman character, when they shine the light, I'll come running."





