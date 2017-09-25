WWE Raw Preview: Reigns on Miz TV, Braun Strowman, Women's Division, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is tonight's Raw preview:

What will happen when Reigns is the guest on a special “Miz TV” to kick off Raw?

The Miz proposed a special “Miz TV” to Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, an exclusive interview that he would conduct with Reigns to ask hard-hitting questions concerning the black-clad Superstar’s epic match against Cena, recent buzz surrounding Reigns and his “old buddies” and more.

With a loss to Brock Lesnar, is Braun Strowman more dangerous than ever?

Just in case the ground was shaking a little too much that the people couldn’t see the match clearly, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar survived the incredible challenge from Braun Strowman at WWE No Mercy. And as the dust cleared, two things were certain. First, the next time the WWE Universe sees Paul Heyman and his conquering client, The Advocate will not be at a loss for words. And second, Monday Night Raw had better get ready for the fallout from The Monster Among Men. If there is one thing more dangerous than a victorious Strowman, it’s one who has been bested.

What will be the fallout from chaotic Raw Woman’s Champion Fatal 5-Way Match?

Yes, Alexa Bliss emerged victorious against the odds in an extremely turbulent Fatal 5-Way Raw Women’s Championship Match at WWE No Mercy, but how will the chaotic free-for-all transform the Women’s division moving forward? Can Alexa and Nia Jax just go back to being best friends? What about Bayley and Sasha Banks? Who came out of the fray in the best position to challenge the “Goddess of WWE” next? Moreover, the announcement that dominant former NXT Champion Asuka will make her main roster debut at WWE TLC will surely make for an even more unstable Women’s division.

How long is the Enzo Amore Era destined to last?

At WWE No Mercy, Enzo Amore hit an illegal low blow to overcome Neville and capture the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. But how long will that era last? Fueled by a thirst for retribution, The King of the Cruiserweights will certainly be targeting the new titleholder.

Will Jason Jordan get another opportunity at the Intercontinental Champion?

As the smoke cleared on the controversial matchup, a disappointed Jordan made no bones about the fact that he still doesn’t respect the crafty titleholder for his tactics and would indeed like another bout for the gold. But will he get it in the weeks to come? And if he does, will such a rematch cause friction with the locker room, especially with Jordan’s father being Raw General Manager Kurt Angle?