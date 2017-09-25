WWE NXT Live Event Results (9/23/17) - Bethlehem, PA

Thanks to rajah.com reader Michael Anthopulos for sending this in:

1. Street Profits def. Tino Sabatelli & Riddick Moss

2. Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan

3. Peyton Royce & Billie Kay def. Dakota Kai & Liv Morgan

4. Roderic Strong def. Hideo Itami

5. Sanity def. Undisputed Era by countout

6. Johnny Gargano def. Raul Mendoza

7. Kairi Sane def. Sonya Deville

8. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade Cien Almas




