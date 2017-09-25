Backstage News on Lesnar vs. Strowman, Brock's Possible Next Opponent, more

Sponsored Links



-- Vince McMahon's plan remains Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and as seen on No Mercy, both guys went over strong in their matches. Braun Strowman ended up being just another guy in Lesnar's path on his way to Reigns.

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the original idea was for Lesnar to then end up facing both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, however, Rollins appears out for the time being since he's reunited with Dean Ambrose. Meltzer speculated that "when Brock Lesnar comes back" at either Survivor Series or even Royal Rumble, it might be in a match against Balor especially since Finn beat Bray Wyatt again.

-- WWE's idea when they had Braun Strowman attack Enzo on Raw last week was to try and generate heel heat for Strowman due to the fact that Enzo remains one of the company's most popular wrestlers. However, the opposite happened as the fans pretty much decided that Strowman is more popular by turning on Enzo.