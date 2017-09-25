No Mercy Notes: Attendance, Fans Boo Braun Strowman, Cesaro Breaks His Teeth, more

Sponsored Links



-- The No Mercy PPV was pretty much a legitimate sell-out at the Staples Center last night.

-- After getting pinned by Brock Lesnar in what many considered an extremely disappointing main event, the fans booed Braun Strowman as he got up and made his way to the back.

-- A lot of the GLOW cast members were in attendance and sitting at ringside.

-- Cesaro busted some teeth in a nasty spot in the tag team title match at No Mercy. Apart from getting stitches to close the wound, he underwent emergency dental surgery. WWE posted the following on his injury: