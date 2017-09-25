Snoop Dogg Raps About WWE 2K18 (Video), WWE Stars At NFL Game, Young

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is video of WWE Celebrity Wing Hall Of Famer Snoop Dogg rapping about the roster for the new WWE 2K18 video game, which hits stores on Tuesday, October 17th for XBOX ONE, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

- Renee Young noted via social media that she filmed multiple shows and content for a DVD special for WWE this past weekend.

- WWE Superstars Titus O'Neil, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were in attendance at the NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out photos below.