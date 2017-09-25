Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's Shoulder Injury

Sponsored Links



On the latest episode of his Wrestling Observer Radio program, longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer gave an update on Jeff Hardy's shoulder injury.

According to Meltzer, Hardy's shoulder injury took place during his 30-minute Iron Man match alongside Matt Hardy against Sheamus and Cesaro at the WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view back in July.

As Meltzer explained, "The Charismatic Enigma" has been working with the shoulder injury for over two months. The belief is that he will officially get the shoulder examined this week.