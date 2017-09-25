WWE Superstar Receives Standing Ovation Backstage After WWE No Mercy PPV

Sponsored Links



As noted, Cesaro broke and knocked out some of his teeth during his match alongside Sheamus against RAW Tag-Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at Sunday night's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view event.

The injury took place at about five minutes into the match, as Ambrose threw Cesaro into the corner of the ring, resulting in him hitting his mouth on the ring post. Despite the fact that he received the injury, a bloody Cesaro continued to finish the match, working for another 11 minutes.

According to former WWE and GFW star Matt Morgan who noted on the latest episode of the Wrestling Inc Podcast, Cesaro received a standing ovation when he went behind the curtain backstage at last night's pay-per-view.

As we reported initially, Cesaro received three stitches in his mouth to close the wound, and was also forced to undergo emergency dental surgery.