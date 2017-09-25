WWE Superstar Receives Standing Ovation Backstage After WWE No Mercy PPV

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 25, 2017 - 2:19pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

As noted, Cesaro broke and knocked out some of his teeth during his match alongside Sheamus against RAW Tag-Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at Sunday night's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view event.

The injury took place at about five minutes into the match, as Ambrose threw Cesaro into the corner of the ring, resulting in him hitting his mouth on the ring post. Despite the fact that he received the injury, a bloody Cesaro continued to finish the match, working for another 11 minutes.

According to former WWE and GFW star Matt Morgan who noted on the latest episode of the Wrestling Inc Podcast, Cesaro received a standing ovation when he went behind the curtain backstage at last night's pay-per-view.

As we reported initially, Cesaro received three stitches in his mouth to close the wound, and was also forced to undergo emergency dental surgery.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.