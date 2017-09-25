Report: WWE Planning a Shield Reunion Next Month?

Sponsored Links



-- According to James McKenna of prowrestlingsheet.com, there are reports that in order to boost ticket sales, WWE is planning on reuniting the Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) in time for the next Raw PPV: TLC.

-- It's possible with Roman Reigns a guest on Miz TV on tonight's Raw, that some sort of development will occur. With Miz involved, it's not out of the question that, if this is true, the Shield could face off against Miz and the Miztourage at the PPV. Another scenario is that the next month, WWE will hold Survivor Series, which often features traditional multi-person team matches.