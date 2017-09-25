More Painful Details on Cesaro's Injury: His Teeth Didn't Actually Break

-- WWE provided an injury update on Cesaro, who suffered injuries to teeth at last night's No Mercy PPV. Initially it was assumed that Cesaro broke his two front teeth, but according to WWE's medical update, the teeth were actually pushed into his gums by 3-4 mm. He will be visiting a surgeon to actually have the teeth extracted and to have implants put in. Suffice to say: ouch.

Following an injury to his front teeth during a heated Raw Tag Team Title Match at WWE No Mercy, Cesaro will visit a maxillofacial surgeon to have the issue resolved and get himself back into action.

“Cesaro’s teeth were pushed up into his upper jaw by about 3 to 4 mm,” WWE medical personnel Dr. Daquino explained. “The next step is for him to see a maxillofacial surgeon today, most likely removing the teeth and then having some implants made. So hopeful we will have him up and running after Tuesday or so.”

The Swiss Cyborg also received three stitches in the bottom lip, but that was overshadowed by what happened with his teeth.