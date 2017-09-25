Potential Backstage Spoilers for Tonight's Raw

-- As noted in the Raw preview, Roman Reigns is scheduled to be a guest on Mix TV tonight. According to pwinsider.com, the segment is expected to set up an Intercontinental title match between the two for tonight.

-- Nia Jax will take on Bayley.

-- Enzo Amore will have an segment where he gets to cut a promo on his Cruiserweight title win last night. On Twitter, his fellow Cruiserweights have been primarily critical of Enzo and his win.

-- After his defeat last night, there is "a pitch" to have Braun Strowman face Seth Rollins, either tonight on Raw or next week on Raw.




