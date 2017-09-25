Jeff Hardy Tears Rotator Cuff; Undergoing Surgery Next Week

-- WWE posted a story indicating that a medical evaluation has determined that Jeff Hardy has torn his rotator cuff and will need to undergo surgery to fix it. While WWE has not given any timetable for his return - the exact details will only be known after he goes under the knife - it is expected that he will be sidelined around six months, jeopardizing his participation at next year's WrestleMania.

The former Raw Tag Team Champion sustained the injury during a Six-Pack Challenge on last week’s Raw that was eventually won by Jason Jordan.

“Jeff is dealing with a rotator cuff tear right now,” said WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Stephen Daquino. “It’s a full thickness tear of his supraspinatus tendon and a couple of other areas in the shoulder. He’s going to go for evaluation and probably for surgery next week.”

Hardy added that he also tore his labrum and that he initially thought he dislocated his shoulder during the match.

“Once they get in there, they’ll figure out more about what they have to repair,” said Hardy. “But for sure, the rotator cuff has to be repaired, and then they’ll look at the labrum when they get in there.”

Hardy also revealed he would undergo the procedure next Tuesday, Oct. 3.