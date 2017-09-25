Hulk Hogan On First Calling WWE About "N-Word" Tape Leak, His Use Of The Word

Sponsored Links



Hulk Hogan appeared on OBJECTified on FOX News on Sunday evening to discuss his career, the Gawker trial and more. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On first calling WWE about a tape containing him saying the "N-word" possibly leaking: "When I heard this was going to happen, I called them on a Thursday or a Friday. As I hung up the phone that night, they fired me in the morning. It really caught me off guard, I didn't expect it because the WWE knows who I am. I'm not that person, that's not who I am and that's not what I do."

On if he would have continued using the "N-word" when angry had the tape not surfaced: "No. I tried to clean up my whole life. I made a whole switch, almost a shift from being negative... I moved forward so I'm in check with myself."

On the black community and use of that word in South Tampa when he was growing up: "As far as the black community and using that word, it's not part of who I am now. It's not part of my language because I understand how powerful words are. You know, growing up in South Tampa where we came from, it was a situation where when you played baseball and basketball and ran around in South Tampa, it was just common knowledge 45 - 50 years ago [that people used the term], but it's not that way anymore."

