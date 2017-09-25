Photos: The Bullet Club Invades WWE Prior To Tonight's RAW

The Bullet Club completed an invasion of sorts prior to tonight's post-No Mercy episode of WWE RAW.

With Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam "Hangman" Page and Marty Scurll all appearing at a Hot Topic in a mall in Ontario earlier today, the group was already near the location of tonight's RAW.

As seen below, the group appeared outside of the arena that tonight's RAW will be held in, posing for pictures in front of WWE's advertisements.




