Jim Ross On Undertaker Rumors, Jon Jones vs. Lesnar, Bobby Heenan & More

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated the Q&A section of his official website, JRsBarBQ.com, fielding questions from fans on a wide variety of topics. Below are some of the highlights.

On whether or not Bobby Heenan kept up with other promotions prior to his passing: "Bobby casually kept up with the other wrestling companies but wasn't obsessed with what they were doing."

On rumors of The Undertaker possibly coming back again: "This Undertaker matter is really very simple, until he says that he's officially finished then he isn't. Case Closed."

On how much ratings and attendance affect a WWE Champions title reign: "Logic says that those factors should count for a great deal as it is a bottom lne driven buisness."

On if Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar in an MMA fight could be sanctioned at WrestleMania: "I'd guess no officially for a MMA fight but yes if it were a traditional WWE production."

