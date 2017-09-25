(Spoilers) WWE Main Event Taping Results For This Week (Ontario, CA.)

Sponsored Links



On Monday night prior to the post-WWE No Mercy live episode of RAW in Ontario, California, WWE taped a pair of matches for this week's edition of WWE Main Event.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of this week's WWE Main Event, which featured in-ring action from former ECW and WWE Attitude Era star Rhyno, and will soon be available via the WWE Network.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (ONTARIO, CA.) * Rhyno def. Dash Wilder in singles action in the first of two matches taped for this week's show. The fans in Ontario seemed to enjoy seeing Rhyno, and the match set a good tone for the crowd for the evening. When all was said and done, Rhyno scored the victory. * Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik def. Drew Gulak & Tony Nese in tag-team action in the final match taped for Main Event prior to the start of RAW. The action in this one was fast-paced, and although the match didn't last too long, they fit some good stuff in that had the fans out of their seats. In the end, Dorado and Metalik picked up the "W."

