McMahon To Respond To Owens (Video), WWE Stars Honor Guerrero (Photo)

Sponsored Links



- WWE is hyping up the fact that SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon will respond to Kevin Owens just weeks away from their upcoming showdown inside Hell In A Cell at the blue-brand-exclusive WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live. Featured above is a promo that WWE released to hype this week's show.

- WWE Superstars The Singh Brothers paid homage to late WWE Hall Of Famer Eddie Guerrero prior to Monday night's SmackDown Live house show. Featured below is a photo of the two posing in front of an Eddie Guerrero landmark in his former hometown of El Paso, Texas.