Two Matches Scheduled for Next Week's Raw; What Happened After Tonight's Raw
-- Next week on Raw, The Miz and Roman Reigns will face each other once more, this time with the Intercontinental Title on the line.
-- Also announced for next week's Raw is Seth Rollins taking on Braun Strowman.
-- After last night's Raw, Braun Strowman came out and powerslammed Enzo. Strowman then had the rest of the Cruiserweights come out and they all took turns beating Enzo up.