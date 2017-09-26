Two Matches Scheduled for Next Week's Raw; What Happened After Tonight's Raw

-- Next week on Raw, The Miz and Roman Reigns will face each other once more, this time with the Intercontinental Title on the line.

-- Also announced for next week's Raw is Seth Rollins taking on Braun Strowman.

-- After last night's Raw, Braun Strowman came out and powerslammed Enzo. Strowman then had the rest of the Cruiserweights come out and they all took turns beating Enzo up.




