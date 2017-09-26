Smackdown Preview: Shane Responds, Rusev to be Honored, Hype Bros vs. Usos, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is tonight's Smackdown Live preview:

Shane McMahon reacts to Kevin Owens’ official statement

Last Tuesday, Kevin Owens issued a statement regarding his ruthless attack on WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, seemingly putting the blame on Shane McMahon. KO responded to Shane’s claims that he would condemn Owens to hell when they meet inside Hell in a Cell in two weeks, stating that it wouldn’t happen, as people like him don’t go to hell, they go to heaven. How will Shane respond to Owens on SmackDown LIVE?

Will Shinsuke Nakamura respond to Jinder Mahal’s controversial comments?

While The Modern Day Maharaja has given no indication that he’s backing down from his remarks, Nakamura has been fairly quiet, only offering brief comments last Tuesday about the champion’s invective. Will The King of Strong Style finally respond in a major way?

Will Baron Corbin make Tye Dillinger regret his actions?

Tye Dillinger cost Baron Corbin the chance to challenge for AJ Styles’ United States Championship last Tuesday, and after the match, a furious Lone Wolf promised that he would be looking for retribution. He’ll get a chance at vengeance tonight on SmackDown LIVE when he faces off with The Perfect 10. Can Dillinger tame The Lone Wolf, or will Corbin prove that he’s been right about Dillinger all along?

Rusev to be honored during Pride of Bulgaria Celebration

WWE.com has learned that Rusev will be honored by his hometown of Plovdiv, Bulgaria during a special “Pride of Bulgaria Celebration.” Rumor has it that he may even be presented with the key to the city during what is sure to be one of the proudest moments of Rusev’s career.

The Hype Bros call out The Usos

The Hype Bros are taking the first step on SmackDown LIVE when they face The Usos in tag team action. Can Ryder & Rawley get back on the right track, or will The Usos prove that they are Team Blue’s elite ahead of their showdown with The New Day at WWE Hell in a Cell?