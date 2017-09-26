Steve Austin Talks Lesnar-Strowman Finish, Crowd Reactions To Cena & Reigns

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently appeared as a guest 107.7 The Bone for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On whether or not the finish of the Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match at WWE No Mercy was a good call: "In hearing that I was surprised in that finish as well. Both guys I consider friends, but they have built Braun to be The Monster Among Men, and to me maybe you got to have something, a couple of F-5s or something to put a chink in the armor before the F-5 to keep Braun Strowman The Monster Among Men down for a three count. I have not seen the match, but from what you guys are telling me I would probably would tend to agree."

On the possibility of another era in WWE matching the Attitude Era: "I would love to see another moment in they call sports entertainment these days, but I would love to see a period of time where things just ramp up and become as hot as they were back in the day, and I hope that would be the case. Do I think that will happen? Man, with the trends and even how people watch football or go to stadiums is changing. Everybody that's watching anything on TV is either streaming it or changing the way they watch or consume it. So, it's just a different world."

On if he feels the way fans react to John Cena and Roman Reigns show a shift in the heel/babyface dynamic in the business: "I think it's just the way those people take those characters. I think heels and faces are still heels and faces…Here's the thing everybody loves and respects John Cena whether they are hating on him or loving him. That guy has had an unbelievable career. Roman because I think people think that he was shoved down there throat for so long have a tendency to want to boo him. He's got a ways to go he's still learning and developing, but Cena you look at the career that guy's had, it's been flat out amazing. People appreciate and respect that guy I don't care what they say."

Check out the complete Steve Austin interview at 1077TheBone.com.