More Details on Jeff Hardy's Injuries; Potential Match Next Week on Raw

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Jeff Hardy actually injured his shoulder at the Great Balls of Fire PPV back in July, despite the fact that the public statement is that he injured it last week.

-- This means that Hardy has been wrestling with a torn rotator cuff for over two months and has been "gutting it through" until he couldn't do it anymore. Meltzer speculates that Hardy may also get his knee taken care of since he'll be out several months recovering from the shoulder injury.

-- It was also speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Titus O'Neil will likely face Elias next week on Raw and that the match will likely be short.