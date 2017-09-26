Ric Flair Claims To Have Slept With 10,000 Women During His Lifetime

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 26, 2017 - 3:29pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

According to TMZ Sports, while filming the new ESPN: 30 For 30 special on his life and career, Ric Flair claimed to have slept with approximately 10,000 women during his lifetime.

After taping the special, "The Nature Boy" admitted when talking to People that he "wish [he] hadn't said that because of [his] grand-kids."

The WWE Hall Of Famer continued, adding that he "only loves one [woman] now," referencing his current fiancee', Wendy Barlow.

The ESPN: 30 for 30 documentary on Ric Flair called "Nature Boy" will premiere on November 7th on ESPN.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.