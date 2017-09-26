HHH Reveals Real Reason Why He Takes & Posts Pictures With Certain WWE Talent

Sponsored Links



During a recent appearance on the McMahonsplaining Podcast, Triple H spoke about the reason why he takes pictures with new up-and-coming talent entering the company, particularly those moving up to the WWE main roster.

According to the WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, despite those who feel he does it as an attention-grabbing type of move, the real reason he does that is to help the up-and-coming talents gain a bigger awareness factor with the WWE Universe through "The Game's" significant social media reach.

"You know why I take pictures with everybody? Because I'm more famous," Triple H said. "When I do that, and I take a picture, just on Twitter alone I got six million people that see it when I tap that picture. I make them something bigger, and that's the attempt."

Triple H continued, "When they don't need it, I don't stand next to them anymore. When people ask me, 'Well, why didn't you stand next to that guy when he won the title on SmackDown?' He doesn't need it. He didn't need that promotion. If I can help them, I help them. If I can take them to another level, I try to take them to another level. That's what this is all about, creating the future. If I can do that, and help create the future, then I do.

"When I don't need to step into that, I'm happy to step out of it," said 'The Game.' "Trust me, when they come to get me to shoot that picture when I'm pointing at the guy, it is the last thing I possibly want to do at that moment in time, is go take that picture, but I have to do it."

