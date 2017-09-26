Charlotte On WWE Absence During Ric Flair's Health Scare, How Bad He Really Was

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On realizing her father was older when she was a young child: "I'm very close to my dad. My father was at the height of his career when I was born - so you could tell he was older. And whether I was consciously aware or not, I knew there were changes. I knew what my dad was going through."

On her recent WWE absence during his recent health scare and how bad things actually were at one point: "I actually took off longer from work for this than when my brother [former pro wrestler Reid Flair] died. You know, I've never seen my dad vulnerable. I've never seen him sick. So to have him in the hospital and not being my rock was very challenging.

"I don't know if I ever really accepted that it was as serious as it was," she continued, adding that she was really shell-shocked when the doctors told her that her dad may not make it, and that it was imperative to pay her final respects to him. "But, after the surgery, it took about a week and a half before they would say, 'okay, he's really going to be on the mend.' I remember thinking, 'what am I gonna do without him?' But he is still the first person I'm going to call when I need advice on work. Whether I take his advice or not, of course, is a different story."

Check out the complete episode of Busted Open Radio featuring the Charlotte Flair interview at SoundCloud.com.