Raw Viewership Up Slightly for Post-PPV Show

-- Last night's WWE Raw generated an average of 2.901 million viewers, up slightly from the 2.816 million from a week prior.

-- The first hour drew a 3.121 million, dipping to 3.081 million for hour two. There was another big third hour drop, with only 2.568 million viewers watching.

-- On the night, Raw was #4 in overall viewership as well as in the 18-49 demographic. The NFL football game between the Cowboys and the Cardinals led the way with a gigantic 13.691 million viewers.




