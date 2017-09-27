WWE Rumors: Lesnar's Next Opponent, Shield Reunion, Cesaro's Teeth

Sponsored Links



-- Based on developments on Raw last night, Finn Balor looks to be the next challenger for Brock Lesnar's Universal title, most likely at Survivor Series. The plan, as has been mentioned multiple times, is to save Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for next year's WrestleMania.

-- With all the speculation of the Shield reuniting and taking on the Miztourage at the TLC PPV net month, there is a chance that Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas won't actually be in the match and instead it will be The Shield taking on Miz, Braun Strowman and another wrestler.

-- In an update with Cesaro's teeth surgery, the original plan was to extract them and give him implants but the latest hope is that they will hopefully save his teeth by performing a root canal.