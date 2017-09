Sponsored Links

-- Here is the updated card for next month's "Hell in a Cell" PPV which is a Smackdown brand event: WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Tag Team Title Hell in a Cell Match

The New Day vs. The Usos WWE US Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Charlotte Hell in a Cell Match

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon Randy Orton vs. Rusev Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more