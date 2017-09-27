Cena's New Movie, Poor Smackdown Attendance, Foley on Jericho's Cruise

Sponsored Links



-- John Cena will be starring alongside Kumail Nanjiani in a to-be-titled buddy cop movie. The movie has been acquired by Universal and will be directed by Ruben Fleischer. To read more on this, click HERE.

-- Chris Jericho has announced that Mick Foley will be on his "Rock ‘N’ Wresting Rager at Sea" cruise at sea slated for the end of October 2018. He joins other former/current wrestling personalities including Jim Ross, DDP, Ricky Steamboat, Rey Mysterio and Raven.

-- Last night's Smackdown Live in Glendale, AZ was yet another in a recent string of poorly attended WWE events. Here are some pics of the very empty looking arena: