Cena's New Movie, Poor Smackdown Attendance, Foley on Jericho's Cruise

-- John Cena will be starring alongside Kumail Nanjiani in a to-be-titled buddy cop movie. The movie has been acquired by Universal and will be directed by Ruben Fleischer. To read more on this, click HERE.

-- Chris Jericho has announced that Mick Foley will be on his "Rock ā€˜Nā€™ Wresting Rager at Sea" cruise at sea slated for the end of October 2018. He joins other former/current wrestling personalities including Jim Ross, DDP, Ricky Steamboat, Rey Mysterio and Raven.

-- Last night's Smackdown Live in Glendale, AZ was yet another in a recent string of poorly attended WWE events. Here are some pics of the very empty looking arena: