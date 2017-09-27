Video: John Cena Criticizes Enzo Amore: "He's Very Enzo-First"

Sponsored Links



Add John Cena to the long list of those who have been openly critical in the public about controversial WWE figure Enzo Amore.

The longtime top WWE Superstar addressed Enzo's reputation behind-the-scenes during his appearance on the "RAW Talk" post-show following this past Sunday's WWE No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view.

"I'm as WWE as it comes," Cena said. "A lot of the guys here - this is no knock on anybody - but a lot of guys here... the guy you had on before (Enzo)... no knock, but it's just his personality, he's very Enzo first."

Cena continued, "Because I've been able to be fortunate to have such a long presence here, I'm WWE first."

Check out John Cena's appearance on the RAW Talk episode from this past Sunday night above or at YouTube.com.